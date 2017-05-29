InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Beaufort Securities

Beaufort Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) in a report released on Monday, May 8th.

IHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group PLC from GBX 2,975 ($38.70) to GBX 3,260 ($42.41) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.04) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,550 ($46.18) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,815 ($49.63) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,330 ($56.33) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,559.29 ($46.30).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group PLC alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/intercontinental-hotels-group-plcs-ihg-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-beaufort-securities-updated-updated.html.

In related news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,840 ($49.95), for a total transaction of £422,400 ($549,499.15).

About InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is a hotel company. The Company franchises its brands to, and manages hotels on behalf of, third-party hotel owners. Its segments include The Americas; Europe; Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); Greater China, and Central. It operates a portfolio of hotel brands, including InterContinental, HUALUXE, Kimpton, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites Hotels, Holiday Inn Resort, Holiday Inn Club Vacations and Candlewood Suites Hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.