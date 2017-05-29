InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 91 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IHG. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays PLC downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group PLC from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

About InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is a hotel company. The Company franchises its brands to, and manages hotels on behalf of, third-party hotel owners. Its segments include The Americas; Europe; Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); Greater China, and Central. It operates a portfolio of hotel brands, including InterContinental, HUALUXE, Kimpton, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites Hotels, Holiday Inn Resort, Holiday Inn Club Vacations and Candlewood Suites Hotels.

