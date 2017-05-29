Symphony Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Symphony Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,496 shares during the period. Symphony Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. SRB Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Friess Associates LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.39.

In other news, insider Charles A. Vice sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $888,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 384,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 44,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,730,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,240,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,844 shares of company stock worth $11,389,458 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, formerly IntercontinentalExchange Group, Inc, is a network of regulated exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets. The Company delivers transparent and accessible data, technology and risk management services to markets around the world through its portfolio of exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, ICE Futures, Liffe and Euronext.

