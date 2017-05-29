Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $67.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ICE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and set a $65.50 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.39.

Get Intercontinental Exchange Inc alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) traded down 0.15% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,223 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average is $58.42. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $61.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post $2.99 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/intercontinental-exchange-inc-ice-given-buy-rating-at-deutsche-bank-ag-updated.html.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 73,374 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $4,395,836.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 44,755 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,730,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,240,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,844 shares of company stock valued at $11,389,458 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,318,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,009,000 after buying an additional 1,425,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2,943.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,452,000 after buying an additional 33,898,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,817,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,588,000 after buying an additional 721,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,648,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,535,555,000 after buying an additional 481,909 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,929,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,580,000 after buying an additional 1,443,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, formerly IntercontinentalExchange Group, Inc, is a network of regulated exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets. The Company delivers transparent and accessible data, technology and risk management services to markets around the world through its portfolio of exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, ICE Futures, Liffe and Euronext.

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.