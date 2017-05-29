Insider Buying: Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL) Insider Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) insider Cory Wade Neufeld acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,590.00.

Cory Wade Neufeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Cory Wade Neufeld acquired 1,700 shares of Inter Pipeline stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,243.00.

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) traded down 1.12% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 655,528 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion and a PE ratio of 18.83. Inter Pipeline Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

IPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. GMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.00.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. is a petroleum transportation, storage and natural gas liquids processing business. The Company’s segments include oil sands transportation business, conventional oil pipelines business, natural gas liquids (NGL) processing business and bulk liquid storage business. The Company geographical segments include Canada and Europe.

