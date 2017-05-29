Intellectus Partners LLC Has $187,000 Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Intellectus Partners LLC held its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,714 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Capital Guardian Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 3,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 837.8% in the first quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.7% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 6,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) traded down 0.41% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,904,277 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.23. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $30.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post $2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.96.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Pradeep Sindhu sold 76,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $2,347,757.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,799.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $327,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,758.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,892 shares of company stock worth $5,728,423. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

