Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Rating Reiterated by Instinet

Instinet reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research report released on Friday, May 19th. Instinet currently has a $54.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Paypal Holdings in a report on Friday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Paypal Holdings from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a positive rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Paypal Holdings in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Paypal Holdings from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Paypal Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.23 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal Holdings has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.01.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) traded up 0.51% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.19. 4,780,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Paypal Holdings has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $51.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Paypal Holdings had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Paypal Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 17,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $741,165.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,746.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $575,508.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,500.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings by 36.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal Holdings during the first quarter worth $106,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings by 41.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal Holdings during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings by 23.9% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paypal Holdings Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

