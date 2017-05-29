Facebook Inc (FB) Rating Reiterated by Instinet

Instinet reissued their buy rating on shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note published on Wednesday, May 3rd. Instinet currently has a $165.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Pacific Crest restated an overweight rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Facebook from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura set a $165.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 152.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.31. Facebook has a 12 month low of $108.23 and a 12 month high of $153.60. The stock has a market cap of $440.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The social networking company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.16. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post $4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 163,500 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $24,451,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $114,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,227,561.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,839,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,677,165 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cue Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 33.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 27.6% in the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 28,648 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,400,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $436,118,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in Facebook by 8.8% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

