Insight 2811 Inc. Has $739,000 Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 24,828 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 201.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 103,103 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 68,844 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 21.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 179,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 31,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4,785.1% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 471,366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,341,000 after buying an additional 461,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) traded down 0.41% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.32. 2,904,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $30.96.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 12.05%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post $2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Vetr cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.74 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.96.

In related news, VP Terrance F. Spidell sold 10,600 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $312,382.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 10,700 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $327,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,758.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,892 shares of company stock worth $5,728,423. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

