Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko Sells 5,200 Shares

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.56, for a total transaction of $1,006,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) traded down 0.06% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,752 shares. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $136.53 and a 1-year high of $211.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.86.
Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.81 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post $8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 23.49%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 9,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $871,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $4,460,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Teleflex by 5.8% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Teleflex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,585,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $205.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Leerink Swann increased their price target on Teleflex from $151.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Teleflex from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.
About Teleflex
Teleflex Incorporated is a provider of medical technology products. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. The Company operates through six segments: Vascular North America; Anesthesia North America; Surgical North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia, and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).
