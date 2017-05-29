Insider Selling: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) EVP Sells $912,103.56 in Stock

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) EVP Robert E. Jordan sold 15,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $912,103.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,912.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Southwest Airlines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Vetr raised Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.24 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen and Company increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 107.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,663 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 34.3% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 905,353 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after buying an additional 231,096 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Markston International LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.0% in the third quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co (Southwest) operates Southwest Airlines, a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The Company provides point-to-point service. The Company offers ancillary service offerings, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors, in accordance with Southwest’s respective policies.

