Select Comfort Corp. (SCSS) Director Brenda J. Lauderback Sells 1,372 Shares

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $40,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) remained flat at $29.06 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 564,128 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.69. Select Comfort Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32.

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Select Comfort Corp. had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Comfort Corp. will post $1.40 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCSS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 target price on shares of Select Comfort Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Select Comfort Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Select Comfort Corp. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America Corp reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Select Comfort Corp. in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Comfort Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Comfort Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Select Comfort Corp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Select Comfort Corp. by 204.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Select Comfort Corp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Select Comfort Corp. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Select Comfort Corp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Select Comfort Corp. Company Profile

Select Comfort Corporation is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company offers consumers individualized sleep solutions and services, which include a complete line of Sleep Number beds, bases and bedding accessories. Its Sleep Number bed offers SleepIQ technology sensors that work directly with the bed’s DualAir technology to track each individual’s sleep.

