Seagate Technology PLC (STX) SVP Mark Re Sells 9,607 Shares

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Mark Re sold 9,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $417,616.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,230.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) traded down 1.35% during trading on Monday, reaching $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,272,703 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.93. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $50.96.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Seagate Technology PLC had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 62.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post $4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. Seagate Technology PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Vetr downgraded Seagate Technology PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.58 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Seagate Technology PLC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,440 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology PLC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its position in Seagate Technology PLC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 17,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology PLC by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Seagate Technology PLC by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 7,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology PLC Company Profile

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.

