MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) Insider Sells $2,141,960.88 in Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) insider William M. Lambert sold 27,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $2,141,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,024.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) opened at 79.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.51. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $82.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.04.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $265.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post $3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 20,572.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,685,000 after buying an additional 3,177,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 117.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,317,000 after buying an additional 1,133,038 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,060,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,344,000 after buying an additional 247,532 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,563,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,834,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MSA Safety from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on MSA Safety from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

About MSA Safety

Mine Safety Appliances Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of products that protect people’s health and safety. The Company’s line of safety products is used by workers worldwide in the fire service, homeland security, oil and gas, construction and other industries, as well as the military.

