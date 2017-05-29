Insider Selling: LCNB Corp. (LCNB) Chairman Sells $78,640.00 in Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Chairman Stephen P. Wilson sold 3,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $78,640.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 80,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) traded down 0.75% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,314 shares. The stock has a market cap of $198.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.35. LCNB Corp. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10.

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. LCNB Corp. had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post $1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. LCNB Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LCNB Corp. by 30.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 64,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LCNB Corp. by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 24,042 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LCNB Corp. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in LCNB Corp. during the first quarter valued at $2,018,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LCNB Corp. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of LCNB Corp. in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on LCNB Corp. in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About LCNB Corp.

LCNB Corp. (LCNB) is a financial holding company. The Company’s subsidiary includes LCNB National Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers commercial and personal banking services. Its services include safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier’s checks, utility bill collections, notary public service, mobile banking and other services tailored for both individuals and businesses.

