Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) insider Mark B. Dunkerley sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $966,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 357,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,225,064.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) traded down 1.97% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.75. 637,067 shares of the stock traded hands. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Hawaiian Holdings Inc. alerts:

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Hawaiian Holdings had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $614.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post $5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Insider Sells $966,780.00 in Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/insider-selling-hawaiian-holdings-inc-ha-insider-sells-966780-00-in-stock-updated.html.

HA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Hawaiian Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hawaiian Holdings in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hawaiian Holdings in a report on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen and Company cut their target price on Hawaiian Holdings from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings by 2.3% in the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings during the first quarter worth $127,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings by 17.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings by 2.3% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo amongst the Hawaiian Islands (the Neighbor Island routes), between the Hawaiian Islands and certain cities in the United States (the North America routes), and between the Hawaiian Islands and the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and Asia (the International routes), collectively referred to as its Scheduled Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.