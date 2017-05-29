Almost Family Inc (AFAM) Director Tyree G. Wilburn Sells 10,000 Shares

Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ:AFAM) Director Tyree G. Wilburn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $566,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,308.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ:AFAM) traded up 0.61% on Monday, hitting $58.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,262 shares. The firm has a market cap of $738.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average of $47.11. Almost Family Inc has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $58.35.

Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $201.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.79 million. Almost Family had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Almost Family Inc will post $2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFAM shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Almost Family in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Almost Family from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America Corp reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Almost Family in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Almost Family in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Almost Family by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Almost Family by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after buying an additional 32,357 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Almost Family by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Almost Family during the first quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management raised its stake in Almost Family by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 24,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

About Almost Family

Almost Family, Inc is a provider of home healthcare services. The Company has two divisions: Home Health and Healthcare Innovations (HCI). The Home Health division consists of two segments: Visiting Nurse Services (VN or Visiting Nurse) and Personal Care Services (PC or Personal Care). The VN segment provides a range of Medicare-certified home health nursing services to patients in need of recuperative care, following a period of hospitalization or care in another type of inpatient facility.

