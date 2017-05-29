Insider Selling: Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Chairman Sells 4,700 Shares of Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $397,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 148,646 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,910.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE ALK) traded up 0.05% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.62. 1,325,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.80. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $101.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.88.

Get Alaska Air Group Inc. alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 13.72%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post $7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/insider-selling-alaska-air-group-inc-alk-chairman-sells-4700-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $116.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $64,763,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,267,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,073,000 after buying an additional 1,536,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 4,899.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,979,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,668,000 after buying an additional 6,840,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,926,000 after buying an additional 208,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 48.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,003,000 after buying an additional 589,937 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is the holding company of Alaska Airlines (Alaska), Virgin America Inc, Horizon Air (Horizon) and other business units. The Company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. Its Mainline segment includes Alaska’s and Virgin America’s scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica and Cuba.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.