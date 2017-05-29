Triumph Gold Corp (TIG) Insider Palisade Global Investments Lt Acquires 40,000 Shares

Triumph Gold Corp (TSE:TIG) insider Palisade Global Investments Lt bought 40,000 shares of Triumph Gold Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

Palisade Global Investments Lt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Palisade Global Investments Lt purchased 5,000 shares of Triumph Gold Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Palisade Global Investments Lt purchased 50,500 shares of Triumph Gold Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,200.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Palisade Global Investments Lt purchased 20,000 shares of Triumph Gold Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,000.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Palisade Global Investments Lt bought 5,000 shares of Triumph Gold Corp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,050.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Palisade Global Investments Lt bought 2,000 shares of Triumph Gold Corp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$820.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Palisade Global Investments Lt bought 10,000 shares of Triumph Gold Corp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Palisade Global Investments Lt bought 22,500 shares of Triumph Gold Corp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,675.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Palisade Global Investments Lt bought 3,500 shares of Triumph Gold Corp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,645.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Palisade Global Investments Lt bought 5,000 shares of Triumph Gold Corp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Palisade Global Investments Lt purchased 20,000 shares of Triumph Gold Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$8,600.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Triumph Gold Corp (TIG) Insider Palisade Global Investments Lt Acquires 40,000 Shares” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/insider-buying-triumph-gold-corp-tig-insider-purchases-40000-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Gold Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Gold Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.