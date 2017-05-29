Ken Hillen Purchases 5,000 Shares of Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (SSIF) Stock

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) insider Ken Hillen purchased 5,000 shares of Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £4,900 ($6,374.40).

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) opened at 97.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.00. Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 88.52 and a 52-week high of GBX 99.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 0.53 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

About Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

