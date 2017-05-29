Insider Buying: SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,664,320.00 in Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) major shareholder Hill Path Holdings Llc purchased 256,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $4,664,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hill Path Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Hill Path Holdings Llc purchased 250,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $4,622,500.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) opened at 18.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 0.69. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. SeaWorld Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post $0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Airain ltd bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a theme park and entertainment company. The Company owns or licenses a portfolio of brands, including SeaWorld, Sea Rescue and Busch Gardens. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are located across the United States.

