Old Republic International Co. (ORI) Director Purchases $97,800.00 in Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Steven J. Bateman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $293,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,860,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,223,000 after buying an additional 1,052,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,970,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,751,000 after buying an additional 242,429 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 61.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,009,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,080,000 after buying an additional 2,291,700 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Old Republic International by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,665,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,833,000 after buying an additional 34,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,800,000 after buying an additional 154,720 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation is a holding company. The Company is engaged in business of insurance underwriting and related services. The Company conducts its operations through various regulated insurance company subsidiaries, which are organized into three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business.

