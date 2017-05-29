Insider Buying: Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Insider Buys 7,200 Shares of Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) insider Gmt Capital Corp bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,320.00.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Gmt Capital Corp bought 14,500 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,750.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Gmt Capital Corp bought 7,200 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,672.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Gmt Capital Corp bought 7,200 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,744.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Gmt Capital Corp bought 29,100 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$154,521.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Gmt Capital Corp bought 1,800 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,702.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Gmt Capital Corp purchased 23,400 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.07 per share, with a total value of C$142,038.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBM shares. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.00.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of copper concentrate, consisting of copper, gold and silver, as well as zinc metal. The Company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The Company has assets in North and South America.

