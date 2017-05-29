Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPHI. TheStreet cut Inphi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cowen and Company decreased their price target on Inphi from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on Inphi from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Inphi Co. alerts:

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.49 million. Inphi had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 35.68%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Inphi Co. (IPHI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/inphi-co-iphi-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-analysts.html.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 6,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $278,044.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,204.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $2,321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 102,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,486.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,358. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. FNY Partners Fund LP boosted its stake in Inphi by 1,345.0% in the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 27.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 367.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation is a provider of analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and datacenter markets. The Company’s solutions provide an interface between analog signals and digital information in systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment and datacenters.

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.