Innospec (IOSP) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -0.12

Headlines about Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) have trended somewhat negative on Monday, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Innospec earned a daily sentiment score of -0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Innospec Inc. alerts:

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) remained flat at $64.25 on Monday. 86,573 shares of the company were exchanged. Innospec has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $74.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average is $65.95. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Innospec had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $294.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innospec will post $4.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $189,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,618,697.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/innospec-iosp-receiving-somewhat-negative-media-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc is a specialty chemicals company engaged in developing, manufacturing, blending, marketing and supplying of specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives and ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications and oilfield chemicals. The Company operates through four business segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services and Octane Additives.

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.