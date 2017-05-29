Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (INE) Receives C$17.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INE shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) remained flat at $14.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 35,083 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc is an independent renewable power producer. The Company is a developer, owner and operator of renewable power-generating facilities with a focus on hydroelectric, wind power and solar photovoltaic (PV) projects. It operates through four segments: hydroelectric generation, wind power generation, solar power generation and site development.

