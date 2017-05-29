Ingredion Inc (INGR) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,480 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Ingredion worth $24,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) traded down 0.68% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.84. 319,817 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day moving average of $121.67. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion Inc has a 52-week low of $113.07 and a 52-week high of $140.00.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post $7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider. The Company manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials to a range of industries, both domestically and internationally.

