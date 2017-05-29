25,915 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,915 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,765,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,832,372,000 after buying an additional 1,756,272 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,758,784 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,724,000 after buying an additional 649,445 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,844,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $605,886,000 after buying an additional 1,727,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. during the fourth quarter worth $382,802,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,873,121 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $347,599,000 after buying an additional 33,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) opened at 90.83 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $91.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day moving average of $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.58 and a beta of 1.42.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The CRM provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. salesforce.com, inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Vetr lowered shares of salesforce.com, inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.31 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. salesforce.com, inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

In other news, EVP Burke F. Norton sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $72,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,273.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $813,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,035,146 shares of company stock valued at $87,107,733 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com, inc.

Salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

