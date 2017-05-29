ING Groep NV Sells 813 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,253,000 after buying an additional 713,606 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,226,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,606,000 after buying an additional 122,583 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.8% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,728,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,831,000 after buying an additional 79,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,665,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,661,000 after buying an additional 68,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,278,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,085,000 after buying an additional 85,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage Inc. alerts:

Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) opened at 78.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.41. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.09 and a 1-year high of $94.81.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $263 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post $2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.48%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/ing-groep-nv-has-478000-stake-in-extra-space-storage-inc-exr-updated-updated.html.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $1,592,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 664,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,908,560.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Overturf sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $96,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,900 shares of company stock worth $4,900,590 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties located throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: rental operations; tenant reinsurance, and property management, acquisition and development.

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.