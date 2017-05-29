ING Groep NV Has $403,000 Stake in NiSource Inc. (NI)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,083 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NiSource were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 595.0% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 82,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 70,715 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of NiSource by 252.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 62,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 45,028 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 796.4% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,477,000 after buying an additional 1,102,597 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,930,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource Inc. alerts:

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) opened at 25.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $26.94.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. NiSource had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post $1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “ING Groep NV Has $403,000 Stake in NiSource Inc. (NI)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/ing-groep-nv-has-403000-stake-in-nisource-inc-ni-updated-updated.html.

A number of research analysts have commented on NI shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.64.

In other news, EVP Violet Sistovaris sold 38,550 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $934,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jimmie L. Stanley sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $899,905.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,005.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,981 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,139. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.