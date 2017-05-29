Information Services Group, Inc. (III) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. Information Services Group also reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group Inc. alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.50 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on III. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Information Services Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Information Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) opened at 3.63 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $156.26 million. Information Services Group has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $4.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44.

In other Information Services Group news, CEO Michael P. Connors purchased 15,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $59,919.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,153,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,826,092.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 207,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 44,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weber Alan W boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,045,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/information-services-group-inc-iii-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-06-per-share.html.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc is a technology insights, market intelligence and advisory services company. The Company operates in the segment of fact-based sourcing advisory services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments through research, benchmarking, consulting and managed services with a focus on information technology, business process transformation, program management services and enterprise resource planning.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.