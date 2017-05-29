Independent Research GmbH Analysts Give STADA Arzneimittel AG (SAZ) a €66.00 Price Target

STADA Arzneimittel AG (ETR:SAZ) has been given a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective by analysts at Independent Research GmbH in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. S&P Global set a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective on shares of STADA Arzneimittel AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective on shares of STADA Arzneimittel AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective on shares of STADA Arzneimittel AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

STADA Arzneimittel AG Company Profile

Stada Arzneimittel AG is a Germany-based holding company active in the pharmaceutical sector and healthcare market. The Company develops and markets products with off-patent active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company’s primary business segments are Generics and Branded Products. The Generics segment comprises low-priced and active-ingredient products.

