Independent Research GmbH Analysts Give RWE AG (RWE) a €16.80 Price Target

RWE AG (FRA:RWE) received a €16.80 ($18.88) target price from equities researchers at Independent Research GmbH in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RWE. S&P Global set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on shares of RWE AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DZ Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE AG in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on shares of RWE AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays PLC set a €13.10 ($14.72) price objective on shares of RWE AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($17.42) price objective on shares of RWE AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.54 ($18.58).

About RWE AG

RWE AG is a Germany-based electricity and gas company. It diversifies its activities into seven divisions: Germany, which consists of the Power Generation and Sales and Distribution Networks business area; Netherlands/Belgium; Great Britain; The Central Eastern and South Eastern Europe; Renewables; Upstream Gas and Oil, and Trading/Gas Midstream.

