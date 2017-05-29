II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) in a research report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $33.50 target price on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark Co. lifted their target price on II-VI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) opened at 31.40 on Wednesday. II-VI has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $41.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.18.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $245 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that II-VI will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wendy F. Dicicco sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $82,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,796.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 10,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $410,655.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,511 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in II-VI by 91.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 158.9% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.

