Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 182 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) traded up 0.14% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.75. 1,045,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group Inc will post $5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

In related news, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $313,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,486 shares of company stock valued at $9,858,543. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is an investment management company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance. Its segments include Retirement and Income Solutions; Principal Global Investors, Principal International; U.S. Insurance Solutions, and Corporate.

