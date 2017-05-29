USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USNA. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $268,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) traded up 0.16% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.35. The stock had a trading volume of 81,593 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.07. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $255.32 million during the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 35.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post $3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 4,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total value of $314,431.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Ltd Gull sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,538,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,559,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,884 shares of company stock valued at $8,257,734. 57.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures science-based nutritional and personal care products. The Company operates as a direct selling company in two geographic regions: Americas and Europe, and Asia Pacific, which includes three sub-regions: Southeast Asia Pacific, Greater China and North Asia.

