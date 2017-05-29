ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, May 8th. They currently have $10.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ICICI Bank’s shares have outperformed the Zacks categorized Foreign Banks industry, over the last three months. The company's fourth-quarter fiscal 2017 results were supported by an increase in revenues. These were partially offset by higher costs and provisions. The company is well positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities on the back of increased dependence on domestic loans, focus on improving fee income and a stable fund base. While this strengthened the company’s financials, mounting expenses, continuously deteriorating asset quality and stringent regulatory requirements have been hurting its financial performance.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IBN. Morgan Stanley lowered ICICI Bank from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Macquarie raised ICICI Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lowered ICICI Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICICI Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) traded up 0.41% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,801,885 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.82. ICICI Bank has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBN. City Financial Investment Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter valued at about $4,300,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 54.9% in the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 60,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 51.3% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,167,000 after buying an additional 1,544,729 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 10.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,032,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,678,000 after buying an additional 374,187 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited is a banking company. The Bank is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services, including commercial banking, retail banking, project and corporate finance, working capital finance, insurance, venture capital and private equity, investment banking, broking and treasury products and services.

