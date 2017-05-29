Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,164 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in ICICI Bank were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 11.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 8.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ICICI Bank Ltd alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) Position Decreased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/icici-bank-ltd-ibn-position-decreased-by-artisan-partners-limited-partnership.html.

IBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Group LLC cut ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Macquarie raised ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ICICI Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited is a banking company. The Bank is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services, including commercial banking, retail banking, project and corporate finance, working capital finance, insurance, venture capital and private equity, investment banking, broking and treasury products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.