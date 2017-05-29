Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) to Buy

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IBERIABANK Corporation is a commercial bank holding company. “

IBKC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of IBERIABANK Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays PLC raised shares of IBERIABANK Corp to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of IBERIABANK Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised shares of IBERIABANK Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) traded down 0.32% on Tuesday, hitting $78.90. The company had a trading volume of 214,389 shares. IBERIABANK Corp has a one year low of $55.15 and a one year high of $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average of $81.18.

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. IBERIABANK Corp had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $220.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corp will post $4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Haddon Spurgeon Mackie, Jr. sold 1,490 shares of IBERIABANK Corp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $119,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Stewart Shea III sold 4,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $334,455.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,886.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,809. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in IBERIABANK Corp by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,134,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,156,000 after buying an additional 96,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in IBERIABANK Corp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 79,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 29,114 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in IBERIABANK Corp during the third quarter worth $422,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in IBERIABANK Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in IBERIABANK Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBERIABANK Corp Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is a holding company for IBERIABANK, a Louisiana state chartered banking corporation; Lenders Title Company, an Arkansas-chartered title insurance and closing services agency (Lenders Title); IBERIA Capital Partners LLC (ICP), a corporate finance services firm; 1887 Leasing, LLC, a holding company for its aircraft; IBERIA Asset Management, Inc (IAM), which provides wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and trusts; 840 Denning, LLC, which invests in a commercial rental property, and IBERIA CDE, LLC (CDE), which invests in purchased tax credits.

