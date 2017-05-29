Hydrogenics (HYGS) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News headlines about Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) have trended positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hydrogenics earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the energy company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

HYGS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Hydrogenics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Hydrogenics (HYGS) traded up 2.86% on Monday, hitting $7.20. 20,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. The stock’s market cap is $90.34 million. Hydrogenics has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. Hydrogenics had a negative return on equity of 56.14% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. Equities analysts predict that Hydrogenics will post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydrogenics Company Profile

Hydrogenics Corp is a Canada-based firm, which designs and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology, and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. The Company’s segments are Onsite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment is based in Oevel, Belgium and develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling and renewable energy storage markets.

