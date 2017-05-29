B. Riley Comments on Hudson Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $38.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.96 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HDSN. TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hudson Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) opened at 8.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $335.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 33.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after buying an additional 363,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 139,235 shares in the last quarter. VNBTrust National Association raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 72.8% in the first quarter. VNBTrust National Association now owns 1,028,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 433,536 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,915,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 893,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 293,715 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies, Inc is a refrigerant services company. The Company’s products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide Services performed at a customer’s site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

