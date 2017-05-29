Howard Kent Acquires 1,000 Shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (MLVF) Stock

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Chairman Howard Kent bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Howard Kent also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Howard Kent bought 1,000 shares of Malvern Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $20,420.00.
Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) remained flat at $22.00 during trading on Monday. 5,997 shares of the stock were exchanged. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.13.
Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 40.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post $0.87 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 648,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,717,000 after buying an additional 212,600 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 640,587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after buying an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. Seidman Lawrence B raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 454,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 22.4% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 236,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
