Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Howard Hughes Corp worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,511,000. Janus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,738,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,363,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Howard Hughes Corp by 1,520.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 39,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes Corp by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 187,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after buying an additional 37,910 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howard Hughes Corp alerts:

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.03. Howard Hughes Corp had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/howard-hughes-corp-hhc-position-boosted-by-swiss-national-bank.html.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Howard Hughes Corp in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company.

In other Howard Hughes Corp news, insider Reuben Seth Davidsohn sold 5,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $710,423.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,745.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher John Curry sold 48,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $5,621,199.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,252 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,057.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howard Hughes Corp Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation is a developer of master planned communities and mixed use properties. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management and the redevelopment or repositioning of real estate assets, as well as other real estate opportunities in the form of entitled and unentitled land and other development rights, also called Strategic Developments.

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.