Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $257.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) traded up 0.60% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.65. 174,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

HLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Friday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 6,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $194,954.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,954.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 37.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 126.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 57,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 31,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at $3,222,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 88.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 58,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global independent investment bank that focuses on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company operates through three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial Advisory Services. The Company serves a set of clients across the world, including corporations, financial sponsors and government agencies.

