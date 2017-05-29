Hortonworks Inc (HDP) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Drexel Hamilton boosted their price objective on shares of Hortonworks to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hortonworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Hortonworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Hortonworks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) opened at 13.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. Hortonworks has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The firm’s market cap is $566.31 million.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.05. Hortonworks had a negative net margin of 136.45% and a negative return on equity of 294.33%. The firm had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hortonworks will post ($1.81) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hortonworks news, insider Scott E. Gnau sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $40,228.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,514.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shaun Connolly sold 7,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $105,561.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 611,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,247,562.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,909 shares of company stock worth $1,154,373. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDP. Princeton Alpha Management LP acquired a new position in Hortonworks during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hortonworks during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hortonworks during the first quarter worth $117,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hortonworks during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hortonworks during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Hortonworks Company Profile

Hortonworks, Inc is a provider and distributor of enterprise-scale data management software platforms. The Company’s product offerings include Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), Hortonworks Sandbox and Hortonworks DataFlow Platform (HDF). It provides support subscription offerings and related professional services for its enterprise-scale Connected Data Platforms, such as HDP and HDF.

