Hortonworks Inc (HDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HDP. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised Hortonworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hortonworks in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hortonworks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) opened at 13.69 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $566.31 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. Hortonworks has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $13.89.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.05. Hortonworks had a negative return on equity of 294.33% and a negative net margin of 136.45%. The business had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hortonworks will post ($1.81) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hortonworks news, CFO Scott Davidson sold 18,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $173,912.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 845,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,658.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott E. Gnau sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $40,228.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,514.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,909 shares of company stock worth $1,154,373. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hortonworks by 13.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 175,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hortonworks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in Hortonworks during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Lyon Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hortonworks during the first quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hortonworks during the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hortonworks

Hortonworks, Inc is a provider and distributor of enterprise-scale data management software platforms. The Company’s product offerings include Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), Hortonworks Sandbox and Hortonworks DataFlow Platform (HDF). It provides support subscription offerings and related professional services for its enterprise-scale Connected Data Platforms, such as HDP and HDF.

