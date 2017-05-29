Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Shares Down 1.9% Following Weak Earnings

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) shares traded down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 4,978,907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Horizon Pharma PLC had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Citigroup Inc dropped their price target on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Horizon Pharma PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cowen and Company set a $20.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $14.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Horizon Pharma PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Carey sold 31,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $509,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in Horizon Pharma PLC during the first quarter worth approximately $781,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Pharma PLC during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Horizon Pharma PLC during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Horizon Pharma PLC during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Horizon Pharma PLC by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. The company’s market capitalization is $1.66 billion.

About Horizon Pharma PLC

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring and commercializing differentiated and accessible medicines that address unmet medical needs. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed 11 medicines through its orphan, rheumatology and primary care business units.

