Home Depot Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.89 (HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.89 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Home Depot has raised its dividend by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Home Depot has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Depot to earn $8.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

In other Home Depot news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.11 per share, for a total transaction of $54,988.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,954. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $1,095,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,468,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,900 shares of company stock worth $20,167,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 455.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 64.2% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 34,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $148.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Vetr raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.79 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Home Depot to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.97.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

