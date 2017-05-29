HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HollyFrontier Corp were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp by 50.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,416,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,007,000 after buying an additional 1,152,648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,842,000. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp by 232.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp by 54.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 134,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 47,571 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier Corp alerts:

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. HollyFrontier Corp had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. HollyFrontier Corp’s dividend payout ratio is -65.02%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/hollyfrontier-corp-hfc-shares-sold-by-arizona-state-retirement-system.html.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HollyFrontier Corp in a research report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HollyFrontier Corp in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Scotiabank set a $29.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of HollyFrontier Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier Corp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.37.

HollyFrontier Corp Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation is an independent petroleum refiner. The Company produces various light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. It segments include Refining and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations of the Company’s El Dorado, Kansas (the El Dorado Refinery); refinery facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma (collectively, the Tulsa Refineries); a refinery in Artesia, New Mexico that is operated in conjunction with crude oil distillation and vacuum distillation and other facilities situated 65 miles away in Lovington, New Mexico (collectively, the Navajo Refinery); refinery located in Cheyenne, Wyoming (the Cheyenne Refinery); a refinery in Woods Cross, Utah (the Woods Cross Refinery), and HollyFrontier Asphalt Company (HFC Asphalt).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.