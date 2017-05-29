HL Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 1,292,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,431,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.2% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,149,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,573,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,029,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) traded down 0.61% on Monday, reaching $77.01. 928,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.70. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $55.73 and a 1-year high of $77.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.3059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.73%.

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Cowen and Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.06.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

